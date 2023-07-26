Kevin Spacey found not guilty on all charges in U.K. sexual assault trial

Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault 00:23

American actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty Wednesday of all the sexual assault charges he was facing in a U.K. trial. The actor had faced nine sexual offense charges related to incidents reported by four men that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013.

The Academy Award-winning actor had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Spacey, 64, was acquitted in London's Southwark Crown Court of charges including sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court, as the jury consider their verdict over charges related to allegations of sexual assault, in London, England, July 26, 2023. SUSANNAH IRELAND/REUTERS

All four of the alleged victims — who can't be named under U.K. law — testified during the trial, as did Spacey himself, who said he was crushed by the allegations.

In their testimony, the four men described Spacey a "sexual bully" and a predator.

Spacey starred in the Netflix series "House of Cards" until he was fired in 2017 after fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused him of prior sexual misconduct. A civil jury in Massachusetts later found him not liable on those allegations.