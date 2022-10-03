Kendrick Bourne tweets about missed Packers penalty call in overtime

BOSTON -- The Patriots lost on Sunday. But they were oh-so-close to pulling off an incredible upset.

Had they just gained 10 or 15 more yards in overtime, then they would have given Nick Folk a chance to kick the game-winner, which would have sent the home crowd home stunned in Green Bay.

Of course, they didn't gain those yards, instead opting to punt on fourth-and-5 from the Packers' 46-yard line in overtime. Aaron Rodgers drove his team deep into Patriots territory, and it was instead Mason Crosby who did the honors of kicking the game-winning field goal.

But as Kendrick Bourne sees it, the Patriots probably should have gotten their chance.

On third-and-5, prior to the punt, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe took a shotgun snap. Standing on the Packers' logo at midfield, he scanned his options, found nowhere to throw, spun out of the pocket and eventually fired to a well-covered Hunter Henry. The pass fell incomplete, leading to the punt.

On that play though, Kendrick Bourne motioned to the right slot, covered by Keisean Nixon. Needing five yards for the first down and about 11 yards to get into Folk's range, Bourne ran an 11-yard out-breaking route toward the right sideline. Nixon clearly grabbed Bourne's shirt from behind as he broke away on his route, which should have been a five-yard penalty for defensive holding. But in a game with more than a few missed calls, that infraction went unpenalized.

After the game, Bourne made his thoughts on the matter clear, quote-tweeting a video of the play and saying, "Big miss IMO!"

Big miss IMO! 😑 https://t.co/jGZM0fy8LC — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) October 3, 2022

Had the penalty been called, it would have been first-and-10 for New England at the Green Bay 41-yard line. From there, the running game that had picked up 167 yards on the ground could very possibly -- and quite probably -- gained the five or so yards needed to give Folk a chance.

Alas, that's football. Bailey Zappe's first career touchdown pass came two seconds after the play clock had hit zero, so it's not as if the Patriots didn't catch any breaks. But they -- and Bourne, personally -- would have loved to have caught this one.

Bourne had two receptions for 23 yards, plus a 15-yard run on the day. He picked up a first down on all three of his touches, though he played just 45 percent of the team's offensive snaps and didn't get the ball after the midway mark of the second quarter.