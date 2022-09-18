Kendrick Bourne saw a lot more playing time for Patriots in Week 2 win over Steelers

FOXBORO -- After logging just two snaps in Week 1, Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne saw a lot more playing time in New England's Week 2 victory over the Steelers.

Bourne played 24 snaps in New England's 17-14 win in Pittsburgh, hauling in a pair of passes from Mac Jones for 16 yards. He also had another 10-yard catch nullified because of a holding penalty on the Patriots.

Both of Bourne's catches that counted moved the chains for New England. Usually, a two-catch day doesn't warrant a massive scrum around a player's locker, but that wasn't the case Sunday in Pittsburgh. Bourne was once again surrounded by reporters after the game, though this time, everything was a lot more upbeat than it was after Week 1's loss in Miami.

"Big difference. It's all about winning," said Bourne. "Last week we lost, so there was nothing to feel good about. Nothing to talk about; we lost the game. Whether I was in there or wasn't in there, we lost the game. I just want to help win, so the fact that we won, it feels good.

"To be on the field and helping was even better," Bourne added.

Bourne was clearly a bit flustered at his lack of playing time after Week 1, but he said that frustration was aimed at himself. He said on Sunday that whatever kept him off the field last week has been fixed, and he's pleased with how he handled the adversity throughout the last week.

Now he's hoping for even bigger things in the New England passing game going forward.

"Whatever I have to do is literally what I'm going to do," he said. "I was a little more involved this week so it was good, and I'm glad I could make the plays that came.

"I'm a team player, man. I'm not trying to get the limelight," he added. "I'm not trying to have you all in my face. It's just how it works sometimes. It's all about growing with the team and everybody finding their role. It's a new system so it's just growing as we go through the weeks."