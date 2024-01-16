Patriots have reportedly had contract talks with free agent receiver Kendrick Bourne

Sports Final: Why Jerod Mayo is the right choice to be head coach of the Patriots

FOXBORO -- After an offseason of change, we don't know who will be calling the shots in the Patriots' front office. And we don't know who will be throwing the passes for New England next season.

But that hasn't stopped the Patriots from reportedly reaching out to one of their free agent pass-catchers. According to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan, New England has already spoken with Kendrick Bourne about a potential contract extension this offseason.

"The team has already been in contact with Kendrick Bourne, I can tell you that," Callahan said during his Pats Interference podcast on Monday.

Callahan wasn't sure how likely a Bourne return is for New England, and he expects the team to focus on other free agents -- like tackle Mike Onwenu and linebackers Anferenee Jennings and Josh Uche -- in the early days of free agency. But Bourne has made it clear on social media that he would like to be back in New England, and the offense could certainly use his playmaking skills.

The 28-year-old was on his way to a career season in 2023, with 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns before tearing his ACL in Week 8. After undergoing surgery in November, Bourne is expected to be ready for training camp this summer. In his three seasons with the Patriots, Bourne racked up 127 catches for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns over 41 games.

The Patriots have receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Tyquan Thornton all signed through the 2025 season, with Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte signed through 2026. New England also owns the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which could land the team one of the promising young quarterbacks atop the draft, or they could add some serious firepower to their passing attack with stud receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State.