Kendrick Bourne "disappointed" in himself, but not sure why he's being benched by Patriots

MIAMI -- Kendrick Bourne was one of New England's best players on offense last season. He barely saw the field in Week 1.

Bourne, who was reportedly in Bill Belichick's doghouse for most of the preseason, didn't make his first appearance until late in the fourth quarter of New England's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He made an immediate impact when he did play, hauling in a 41-yard reception down the sideline on just his second snap.

After the loss, Belichick said that the decision to sit Bourne for the majority of the game was not a disciplinary move. Bourne himself wouldn't say much on the matter, either.

"Not sure. Just playing my role. Whatever I have to do, I'm just waiting for that moment," Bourne told reporters in the locker room in Miami, via ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss. "I don't really know so I'm waiting for my opportunity."

The Patriots did go with a lot of two tight-end sets on Sunday. When they did play three receivers, it was DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, and Jakobi Meyers taking the field against the Dolphins.

After catching 55 passes for 800 yards last season -- both career-highs for Bourne -- it's obviously frustrating for Bourne that he isn't getting more of those opportunities that he's waiting for. But the receiver said all the right things in the Patriots' locker room following Sunday's loss, keeping whatever the issue is between himself and the coaching staff.

"It's tough. But I'm keeping my mind in it though, knowing my teammates are capable," he said. "It's not about me or my play. It's not about me at all; just waiting for my opportunity.

"I'm just not giving the coaches what they need to see. I need to get better on my part," he added.

Whatever the problem is, it's in the Patriots' best interest to figure things out. Bourne was one of Mac Jones' favorite targets last season, and after the team struggled to score in Week 1, the offense could use all the playmakers it can get.