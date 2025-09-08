Former Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly returns to 49ers

No spark from Drake Maye and other takeaways from Patriots' Week 1 loss to Raiders

Kendrick Bourne has a new NFL home, though it's a familiar one for the former Patriots wide receiver. Bourne has reportedly signed with the San Francisco 49ers, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported Monday.

Bourne initially made New England's 53-man roster heading into the 2025 NFL season, but was released a day later when he reportedly requested to be let free. The Patriots asked the veteran receiver about taking a pay cut, according to Mass Live, but Bourne wasn't interested and asked to be let go.

Bourne, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Patriots after he initially signed with the team as a free agent in 2021. He caught a career-high 55 receptions for 800 yards to go along with eight touchdowns his first season in New England, which was the last time the Patriots made the postseason.

He followed it up with just 35 receptions over 16 games in 2022, which was a frustrating year for the Patriots offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge. Injuries then plagued Bourne over the last two seasons, as he played just 20 games between 2023 and 2024.

Bourne had two more years left on the three-year, $19.5 million extension he signed ahead of the 2024 season when he was released by the Patriots in August.

Kendrick Bourne with the 49ers

Now Bourne is heading back to the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL. San Francisco signed Bourne after he went undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017, and he went on to catch 137 passes for 1,726 yards and 11 touchdowns over 58 games (including 13 starts) over his four-year stint with the team.

He'll now join Brock Prudy's arsenal in Santa Clara, which includes second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall, All Pro tight end Greg Kittle, and dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey.