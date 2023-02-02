NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics reportedly looking into potential reunion with Kelly Olynyk

BOSTON -- The NBA trade deadline is a week away, and there hasn't been too much rumbling regarding the Boston Celtics. But Brad Stevens is reportedly looking into bringing back a familiar face.

And it's a tough face to forget: Big man Kelly Olynyk. The 6-foot-11 sharpshooter is one of the many members of the Utah Jazz that could potentially move ahead of next week's deadline, and the Celtics are reportedly exploring what it would take to land his services, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports.

The Miami Heat are also interested in a reunion with Olynyk, but a source tells Bulpett that they don't believe that the Celtics or the Heat will pony up what Danny Ainge wants in return.

Olynyk spent his first four seasons in Boston after Ainge swung a draft night trade for the Gonzaga product. He signed with the Heat in 2017 (allowing Boston to give Gordon Hayward a max contract), and spent three-and-a-half seasons in Miami. Olynyk has played for the Rockets, Pistons, and Jazz over the last three years.

Olynyk, 31, has started all 41 games that he's played in for the Jazz this season, averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. He's hitting 49.5 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent on his three-point looks.

At 37-15, Boston doesn't have to make a trade at the deadline, and could just wait to see who makes it to the buyout market as the team looks to round out the back end of its roster. And Stevens keeps things pretty quiet, so we don't usually hear about his trades until they actually go down.

But he's also not afraid to bring back former Celtics, so Olynyk is a name to monitor as the trade deadline draws closer.