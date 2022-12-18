Keller @ Large: Sen. Elizabeth Warren says MBTA "urgently" needs management change

BOSTON – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the MBTA "urgently" needs new management as federal and local leaders continue working to make improvements for the T.

Warren discussed the MBTA's struggles and other topics in a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

"We need change urgently. And I am not satisfied," Warren said about the MBTA. "All of the safety violations that the Federal Transit Administration have identified, the T has come back with its proposal how it's going to fix them. The Federal Transit Administration has said half of them are no good. So we have a problem that's not getting better."

Warren said the issue is not a financial one.

"The problem is management. There's been a money problem for a long time. But you can back up a pickup load full of money and it won't fix problems of transparency, it won't fix problems of prioritizing safety, it won't fix problems of reaching out and building a workforce that can actually get the job done," Warren said.

Warren was also asked about recent comments from Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton, who said the United States should give Ukraine any weapons they want, without delay.

"I agree that we should give assistance to Ukraine. I've been a very strong supporter. But we always have to think about the escalation of the war," Warren said. "So giving more help on the defensive side is different from giving offensive weapons that could be deployed in Russia. It's a line we've drawn so far in the Department of Defense, and I support that line. Russia is a nuclear power. We do not want to be a part to escalating the conflict between Russia and the United States."

