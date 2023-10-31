Keller @ Large: Political cries of witch hunts disrespect those who lost lives in Salem trials

BOSTON - There's a new push to clear the names of all of those accused, arrested or indicted for witchcraft in Massachusetts.

Between 1638 and 1693, hundreds were accused, and many were executed, after the infamous Salem witch trials. Now, one group is collecting signatures for a petition in hopes of convincing lawmakers to take action.

But while the term "witch hunt" is still with us, the meaning has gone through some changes.

It took more than 300 years for Massachusetts to clear the innocent victims of the Salem trials. With that online petition meant to prod action on Beacon Hill, the Witch Hunt Justice Project wants exoneration for dozens more persecuted outside of Salem.

Site where 19 people were hanged during Salem witch trial (Photo from Chantee Lans/WBZ)

But even if they succeed, the specter of the witch hunt will live on as a favorite tool of beleaguered modern-day politicians.

Supporters of Richard Nixon called the Watergate probe that led to his resignation a witch hunt. So did allies of Bill Clinton. But nobody has ever played the witch-hunt card as aggressively as former President Donald Trump.

"This is a Biden witch hunt deal...this is just a witch hunt by an attorney general that ran for governor and failed...this is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time." Just a few excerpts from Trump's comments during breaks in his civil fraud trial in Manhattan.

And that's just the most recent crop. Which raises a question: How did the complaint of an almost entirely female class of victims become adopted so regularly by powerful men?

Some feminists argue it's the result of women often becoming the accusers instead of the accused. The endurance - and acceptance - of witches as a cultural symbol may be a factor, too.

So, as the crowds party down in Salem tonight, maybe someone should ask: Have we forgotten the real meaning of what a witch hunt was?

After all, when serial liar George Santos, the congressman from New York, can say to the cameras with a straight face that his prosecution is "a witch hunt," you know the phrase has entered another dimension.

Roll your eyes all you want, but crying witch hunt is proving to be an effective political tool. It can rally supporters behind the self-alleged victim and strengthen a bond with others who feel victimized by "the system."

So look for its use to continue - no matter how it disrespects the memory of the real victims centuries ago.