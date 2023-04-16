Keller @ Large: Lessons learned 10 years after Boston Marathon bombings

BOSTON - Ten years have passed since the Boston Marathon bombings and WBZ political analyst spoke with WBZ political analyst Ed Davis about what lessons have been learned about law enforcement since then.

Davis was Boston police commissioner at the time of the bombings in 2013. He said 10 years later, it's a time of reflection and sympathy, especially for those still dealing with physical and psychological injuries from the attacks.

In the aftermath of the attacks, it came out that the FBI had actually interviewed one of the bombers and his family two years before the attack, acting on a tip from Russia, before ignoring him. It led to calls for more monitoring of foreign travelers and more sharing of information between law enforcement agencies. Keller asked Davis if any of this happened and Davis said a lot did.

"I testified before Congress twice, I was interviewed by the inspector generals of a number of federal agencies. We talked through these issues and I think everybody got a better understanding of what fell through the cracks and what we could do to improve it," said Davis. The FBI changed some policies. The JTDF, which is the premiere terrorist investigation operation, which is located in the FBI office, had changed and we get much more heavily involved in the intelligence part and in the planning part of it."

Keller and Davis also spoke about law enforcement's relationship with the communities its officers serve and what can be done to repair that relationship. Davis said officers need to be leaders, like the officers seen taking charge during the recent mass shooting in Nashville.