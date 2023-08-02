Keegan Bradley really wants another shot at a Ryder Cup win

FOXBORO -- Keegan Bradley is hopeful that the New England Patriots have a successful 2023 season. He's also got some high hopes for himself during the first month of the NFL season.

The New England native remains an avid Pats fan and watches every game. He was in Foxboro on Wednesday to check out Patriots training camp, which is where WBZ-TV's Dan Roche caught up with the six-time PGA tour winner.

Bradley's love for the Pats is evident, but he's hoping to be busy when Week 4 of the NFL season rolls around. Bradley hopes to be in Italy at that point and playing on the Ryder Cup team for the third time in his career.

"It would be a dream of mine to play in another one," Bradley told Rochie. "It means everything to us. It is an event that is so much different than every other event that we play. I've played in two and lost both of them, and I'd love to some day have it on my resume that I'm a Ryder Cup winner."

If he doesn't make the Ryder Cup cut, getting to watch the Pats isn't a bad fallback plan.

"I'm pumped to see Mac slinging it around here and pumped for the season," he said.

Bradley missed the cut at his last two majors -- the U.S. Open and The Open -- but sandwiched between those was his victory at the Travelers Championship in Hartford in June. For a local guy, winning in his own backyard is not something he'll ever forget.

Bradley pretty much owned TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, finishing 28-under for the tournament. And the crowd really got into rooting for the local guy over those four days.

"My whole life I wanted to feel what it felt like to play at Gillette and Fenway Park, and I got to feel that in Hartford," said Bradley. "Fans in New England are loyal and they are loud. I was lucky to have them behind me. I was one of those fans as a kid so it was really a full circle moment."