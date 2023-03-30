Man accused of kicking person into Boston subway pit also suspected in Whitman stabbing

BOSTON - A man accused of kicking a person into a subway pit in Boston is also the suspect in a stabbing in Whitman.

MBTA Police said 23-year-old Kedrian Perry Marshall of Whitman "violently kicked" an "unsuspecting" person into the pit at the State Street station around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who was not identified, was not hurt, according to investigators. There's no word yet on a motive.

3/28 2PM at #MBTA State Street Sta. a male violently kicked an unsuspecting individual into the pit. After an intense investigation TPD detectives on 3/29 arrested Kedrian Perry Marshall, 23, of Whitman for Attempted Murder. The victim declined medical services/not injured. pic.twitter.com/afoax3KTqV — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 30, 2023

About six hours later, a 27-year-old man was stabbed several times in the head and face at an apartment complex in Whitman. He was rushed to South Shore Hospital, but there's no word on his condition.

Whitman Police released surveillance photos of the suspect showing him wearing a light green fleece jacket with black shoulders and a black hood.

Those photos matched the man seen in the subway attack.

MBTA Transit Police arrested Marshall Wednesday and charged him with attempted murder in the State Street incident.

"We have been working together with the MBTA Police since yesterday morning and we were able to identify the suspect in both incidents as the same person," Whitman Police told WBZ-TV Thursday.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.