A.J. Brown "ready to go" with Patriots after passing physical, Mike Vrabel says

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said newly acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown passed his physical and is "ready to go" as the team returned to the field Tuesday for its latest OTA session.

After months of speculation, the Patriots completed a trade for Brown on Monday. New England sent a 2028 first round pick and a 2027 fifth rounder to the Eagles in exchange for the wide receiver.

AJ Brown has passed his physical and is here at practice- @Patriots @wbz pic.twitter.com/yYBqB3SAZC — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 2, 2026

Vrabel coached Brown during their time with the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots coach previously said he has remained close with Brown, even after he was traded to Philadelphia and Vrabel was fired by the Titans.

What A.J. Brown brings to Patriots

The Patriots coach confirmed that Brown will be on the field Tuesday afternoon. A short time later, Brown was on the field with his teammates. The team will then be back at Gillette Stadium June 9 through 11 for mandatory minicamp, which was originally scheduled for a week later, but moved due to the World Cup.

"I think just trying to improve our football team every possible way, give our offense multiple weapons to build on what we did last year," Vrabel said of the trade for Brown. "And I think having experience with the person, to be able to add an accomplished NFL football player, receiver, premium player at his position, but someone that we also feel strongly about as a person and a competitor and a teammate. I appreciate Eliot [Wolf] for being able to work and get that done."

Vrabel was asked about Brown's issues with the Eagles that led to his desire to be traded.

"I don't know what happened. I'm not trying to figure out what happened in Philadelphia. I'm trying to focus on what's going to happen here and try to get him acclimated to what we do and how to do it," Vrabel said.

Brown grew up a Patriots fan, and has said he long dreamed of playing in New England. He has said in interviews that when the Patriots did not draft him in 2019, he cried. In an interview with Maria Taylor posted Tuesday that took place in Brown's home, the wide receiver showed off a Patriots "Man Cave" rug that he said he's had for years.

"I think when we drafted him he said 'I wish the Patriots drafted me.' I said 'Well that didn't happen. The Titans drafted you,'" Vrabel joked on Tuesday. "The success that this team had in those years when a lot of our players were growing up would be easy to root for a lot of players that played for this team in the early 2000s."

Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown

Vrabel was asked about potential distractions that could come up with acquiring Brown.

"Whatever happens or comes up, I can't say that there's not going to be things that come up with A.J., with any single player," Vrabel said. "This is a highly competitive game. Players want to win, players want to do everything they can to help their team, they want to make sure people are on the right page. So I don't get into a lot of that. I think what's most important is that those things don't carry into the locker room, that they get handled."

The Patriots coach said he's looking forward to Brown getting acclimated with his new team.

"I'm excited to have him get to know our players and our players get to know him as we work through the last couple weeks here," Vrabel said.

Brown will see his former Eagles teammates at joint practices this summer. Vrabel said those practices will take place August 19 and 20 in Foxboro before the teams' preseason game. In addition, Vrabel announced that the Patriots and Colts will hold a joint practice on August 11.

Christian Gonzalez absent from OTAs

One player who remains absent from the team's voluntary workouts for another week is Christian Gonzalez.

The star cornerback is due for a contract extension and is widely expected to get a deal that pays him at the top of the league for his position.

"I think that there's, the contract is the business and the professional side of this. The personal side, I don't want to let anything to interfere with that," Vrabel said. "I want Christian to be ready when he comes back. I would imagine that he would be here next week. If he is, then we'll coach him and be ready to move on and get him ready, get him ready to help us and help himself. Contracts are part of professional sports, I understand that. But I also know that those should remain private and like any contract, you want to make sure a negotiation that everyone gets something out of and I'll leave it at that."

Julian Hill out for season

Vrabel confirmed that tight end Julian Hill, who signed with the Patriots in the offseason after leaving the Miami Dolphins, is out for the season.

Hill was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

The Patriots coach did not specify what injury Hill suffered, but confirmed that it happened at practice.