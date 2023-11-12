Kayshon Boutte active for Patriots in Week 10 vs. Colts; Ja'Whaun Bentley inactive

Germany packed with Patriots fans ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts

BOSTON -- For the first time since Week 1, Kayshon Boutte is active for the Patriots. The wide receiver will dress for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

Boutte hasn't played since he failed to get both feet in-bounds on a fourth-down play late in Week 1's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That catch would have given the Patriots the ball at the Philadelphia 8-yard line in the final seconds with a chance at a comeback win.

Boutte had zero catches on four targets in his lone appearance of the season. Now the rookie will look to make something happen for the 2-7 Patriots in Germany.

Maybe a preview of what is to come today from Kayshon Boutte? pic.twitter.com/BqI03d6GmB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 12, 2023

It sounded like Boutte was trending toward playing last weekend, but come Sunday morning he was inactive again. But DeVante Parker is out again in Week 10 with a head injury, and after the offense mustered just 17 points against the Commanders in Foxboro last weekend, Boutte will get another chance against the Colts.

In addition to Boutte, Mac Jones will have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, and Jalen Reagor in his receiving corps on Sunday.

The one surprise on New England's inactive list Sunday morning was linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. New England will miss the big thumper in the middle of the defense against Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

New England also designated Will Greir as the team's emergency third-string quarterback.