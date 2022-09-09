Kayla Montgomery, Harmony Montgomery's stepmother, arrested day after failing to appear in court

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested after failing to appear in court on Thursday.

Kayla Montgomery was scheduled for a court hearing but did not appear. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday after she failed to show up.

Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, NH. She will be held until a court hearing is scheduled.

She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.

Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.

No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death.