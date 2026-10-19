Kayem recalls more than 1.5 million pounds of hot dogs, bacon and other meats for possible "temperature abuse"

Kayem Foods is recalling more than 1.5 million pounds of hot dogs, bacon, sausage and more meats that may have been stored at unsafe temperatures, U.S. Department of Agriculture regulators announced.

The USDA said ready-to-eat meat and poultry products distributed from the Chelsea, Massachusetts, company "may have experienced temperature abuse during storage."

Kayem said in a statement that it recently discovered a "cooling system malfunction" at one of its warehouses.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are undertaking this voluntary recall," Kayem Foods President and CEO Matt Monkiewicz said. "We take food safety very seriously and apologize to our valued consumers. Our management team takes full responsibility. We have learned from and corrected the issue and will not allow this to happen again."

Kayem Foods recall

So far there have not been any reports of illness linked to the recall. The USDA is concerned that recalled products may be in consumers' refrigerators. Anyone who has a recalled item should throw it away.

Kayem said the affected foods were stored and shipped between June 7, 2026 and Oct. 14, 2026. They were sent to retailers and food service locations nationwide.

The products linked to the recall have establishment numbers "EST. M/P 7839," "EST. P 20935A" and "EST. M 9520" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

What Kayem products are being recalled?

The USDA has published a list of the recalled products and their UPC codes.

Among the recalled items are a variety of hot dogs including "Fenway Franks," bologna, kielbasa, bratwurst, beef brisket, bacon, corned beef, ham, al fresco chicken sausage, turkey breast and liverwurst.

In 2025, Kayem recalled more than 24,000 pounds of chicken sausage products because they may have been contaminated with pieces of plastic.