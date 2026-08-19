Karen Solomon seen on video as police investigate Worcester officer's death

Newly released video from Worcester, Massachusetts, police shows Karen Solomon, who is wanted for questioning in the death of her police officer husband.

The Ring camera video appears to show the 58-year-old Solomon wearing flip-flops, shorts and a T-shirt as she walks by an animal clinic on Mills Road near Coes Pond at 5:41 a.m. on Tuesday.

Karen Solomon seen on surveillance video Worcester Police Department

There has been a large law enforcement presence in the wooded area and the water as police search for Solomon. It's less than a mile from the Wildwood Avenue home where her husband, 57-year-old Kurt Solomon, was found dead by police early Tuesday morning.

The district attorney has referred to Solomon as a suspect in the case.

"The Worcester Police Department is still actively searching for her and continues to believe she is armed," a police spokesperson said in a statement. "We ask the public to remain vigilant and if you see her or can provide any information, please contact the Worcester Police Department."

Kurt Solomon was a 31-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department. Investigators have not shared his cause of death.

Sources told WBZ-TV that they are married. WBZ interviewed Karen Solomon in 2016 when she was developing an app to help police officers in crisis. She is the founder of First H.E.L.P., an organization that helps first responders with mental health issues and tracks law enforcement suicides.

Kurt Solomon was close to retirement, his union president said. Authorities have said they cannot share more information about what happened because of domestic violence laws in Massachusetts.