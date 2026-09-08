Lonnie Bunch, Smithsonian leader, announces retirement after months of Trump administration criticism

Washington — Historian Lonnie Bunch will leave his position as secretary of the Smithsonian at the end of the year, he announced Tuesday, after months of escalating criticism of the institution from the Trump administration.

"It is with very mixed emotions and heartfelt gratitude that I announce my retirement from the Smithsonian," Bunch said in a statement. "I have spent nearly half of my life working at and being part of the Smithsonian family, and what a privilege it has been."

Bunch, who has worked for the Smithsonian for 38 years, said he leaves the position "with pride and sadness, gratitude and joy, and with enormous confidence in the people who will carry this remarkable institution forward."

Bunch told The New York Times in an interview that his upcoming retirement wasn't due to the fights with the administration, saying simply that "now's the time."

"I have to be honest, it has been stressful," he said. "And at a certain point, I'd like to wake up in the morning and not look at my cellphone."

Lonnie Bunch poses for a portrait in May 2026 in Washington, D.C. Al Drago/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Bunch, 73, co-founded the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016. He served as executive director of the museum until he became secretary of the Smithsonian in 2019. He was the first African American to hold the role in its 173-year history.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who serves as chancellor of the Smithsonian and sits on its Board of Regents, said in a statement that Bunch "has pursued excellence in the telling of our nation's story."

"The Regents, and the Smithsonian, have benefited greatly from his wisdom, vision and leadership," Roberts said. "We look forward to working with him in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for his successor."

Since President Trump's second term began in 2025, he has stepped up criticism of the institution. The administration launched an internal review of some of the Smithsonian's best-known museums, and the president signed an executive order in March 2025 pushing for changes at the institution, including the removal of "improper ideology."

The review focused on eight museums, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture— which was highlighted in Mr. Trump's executive order for allegedly featuring "divisive, race-centered ideology" — as well as the Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of American History and the National Portrait Gallery, among others. The administration said in a letter that reviewers would be looking at content for exhibits, plans for future exhibitions, collections and internal processes used by the museum's curators.

In July of this year, Mr. Trump ordered federal officials to install signs outside the National Museum of American History to correct what he said was "inaccurate" information presented about American history.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum sent a letter to the Smithsonian last month accusing its leadership of having "sanctioned a radical institutional ideology to permeate" the American history museum.

"The ultimate effect of this radical ideology is to weaken our shared American identity. erase our heritage and condition the public to accept these attempts to weaponize our national institutions and traditions in support of a radical political agenda," Burgum wrote.

The Smithsonian Institution includes 21 museums, 20 libraries, numerous research centers, and the National Zoo in Washington. Bunch first joined the Smithsonian in 1978 at the National Air and Space Museum, and then served in several curatorial and leadership positions at the National Museum of American History through 2000. He left the intitution in 2000 before returning five years later to oversee the creation of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In an interview with CBS "Sunday Morning" in 2019, Bunch said that the Smithsonian is "part of the glue that holds the country together."

"Culture is so important. Culture is something that sometimes is seen as dividing people, but in my mind, culture holds us together — the common cultures we have, the opportunity to find common ground," he said.