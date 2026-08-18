Worcester police looking for possibly armed woman in connection with officer's death, sources say

Police are looking for a woman named Karen Solomon as they investigate the death of a Worcester, Massachusetts, police officer, sources told WBZ-TV.

Worcester police said in a social media post Tuesday morning that the 58-year-old Solomon was last seen walking toward Westcott Street.

"There is concern she may be armed," police wrote on Facebook. "Please contact the Worcester police if you see her."

The Facebook post said police were seeking Solomon "regarding the death of a male at her residence." They described her as a White woman with dark brown hair and brown eyes and said she was last seen wearing pajama shorts and a tank top.

Worcester is about 40 miles west of Boston. Solomon's home is on Wildwood Avenue, where there is an ongoing death investigation.

Sources told WBZ-TV that the deceased male is a Worcester police officer.

WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller interviewed Karen Solomon back in 2016 about her efforts to develop an app for police officers who are in crisis. She also wrote a book called "Hearts Beneath The Badge," detailing good deeds performed by law enforcement.

At the time, Solomon told Moller she was married to a Worcester police officer.