No verdict after day 2 of deliberations in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM - There is no verdict in the Karen Read murder trial after day two of deliberations. The jury of six men and six women has deliberated for about 10 hours so far.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe in January 2022. She has pleaded not guilty. The jury began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon after closing arguments.

It's a waiting game now, as many of Karen Read's supporters expected an instant acquittal. They seemed disappointed that the jury is taking its time, even asking for more pieces of evidence.

Verdict slip questioned by defense

As the jury worked privately Wednesday, defense attorneys fought with the judge over language on the verdict slip, and whether it had enough options for "not guilty" in its writing.

Ultimately the language was changed but not before an awkward moment between Judge Beverly Cannone and Read. "Excuse me. This is funny Miss Read? Alright we're done," Cannone said.

Then, the jury had its first question, asking for a police report from the first search on January 29 that revealed the first pieces of broken taillight. The answer: no.

"Question can we request the SERT report detailing the search performed? So, they can request it, but they can't get it. So, I'm just going to say you have all the evidence in this case," Cannone said.

"Reminiscent of the O.J. Simpson case"

Hundreds of Read supporters gathered outside the courthouse anticipating a verdict. Lawyers say the environment around this trial is highly unusual.

"I've never seen anything like this. I've never seen anything like this at any trial ever. This is reminiscent of the O.J. Simpson case. The spectacle, the number of people here, the crowds, the noise, the signs," said legal analyst Will Korman, a criminal defense attorney.

Many of Read's supporters expected and hoped for an instant "not guilty" but experts say, that's just not how it works.

"The reality is that this is an eight-week long trial and if the verdict had come down yesterday (Tuesday), that would've been shocking," said Korman. "It simply wouldn't have made sense. There almost isn't even enough time for the jurors to introduce themselves to each other again once that starts."

Read's attorneys confident after day 2

Read's defense attorney reacted to the first full day of deliberation without a verdict. "I'm supremely confident," Read's attorney Alan Jackson said outside court. "Look, this was a nearly 10-week trial."

Legal experts predict a verdict could happen by Thursday.

"I think that there is a significant amount of reasonable doubt here and I think the jury is going to come back with a not guilty verdict," Korman said.

Jurors will be back at Norfolk Superior Court Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

How much prison time could Read face?

Read is charged with second degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving a scene of a crash.

The murder charge is punishable by life in prison.

Manslaughter carries five to 20 years in prison.

The sentence for leaving the scene is punishable by six months to two years in prison.