Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 12

DEDHAM – The high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumes on Wednesday with additional testimony expected from a woman who said she saw a "black blob" outside the Canton home where Boston police officer John O'Keefe's body was found in 2022.

Read is accused of fatally hitting O'Keefe with her SUV after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow. Her defense team argues that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside Brian Albert's home, then dragged outside.

What has happened this week in the Karen Read case?

On Tuesday, Julie Nagel, a friend of Brian Albert Jr.'s took the stand. She testified that while leaving 34 Fairview Road, the home owned by her friend's father, she saw "something out of the ordinary … like a black blob on the ground." Nagel said she saw the object in the area where O'Keefe's body was later found, but she didn't know what it was.

Nagel was still on the stand when Tuesday's proceedings ended for the day.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson said after court that it was a "made-up story."

"Their case is falling down around their feet. Every day it seems to crumble that much more," Jackson said.

On Monday, Brian Albert was on the stand for tense cross-examination. He was questioned about why he got rid of his cellphone the day before he was sent a preservation notice for his data.

Brian Albert testified during direct questioning and cross-examination that Read and O'Keefe never entered his home.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

The 45-year-old Massachusetts woman has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Read's supporters, many holding "Free Karen Read" signs or wearing shirts with the slogan, have been present outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham throughout the trial. They are required to remain at least 200 feet away from Norfolk Superior Court in a "buffer zone" set by Judge Beverly Cannone in an effort to maintain an unbiased jury.