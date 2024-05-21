Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 15 begins with Jennifer McCabe cross-examination

DEDHAM - Testimony in the Karen Read murder trial resumed on Tuesday with defense attorneys cross-examining Jennifer McCabe, the woman who Google searched "hos (sic) long to die in cold" the morning John O'Keefe's body was found in the snow.

The prosecution alleges that in January 2022 Read hit and killed O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating at the time, with her SUV and left him to die outside Brian Albert's Canton home.

Read's defense says she is the victim of an elaborate coverup. They claim O'Keefe could have been killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside and left in the snow.

Read's defense attorney Alan Jackson is handling cross-examination of McCabe.

Tense cross-examination of Jennifer McCabe

There were some tense moments at the start of Jackson's cross-examination as he showed video of McCabe talking to Read while they left the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton. That is where the group was drinking before O'Keefe's death.

"See this is the point where I get to ask the questions and you get to answer them," Jackson said after one of McCabe's answers.

At one point, Judge Beverly Cannone reminded McCabe and Jackson of the importance that they not speak over each other.

Jackson attempted to ask McCabe if she has spoken to Brian Albert's brother Chris and his wife since O'Keefe's death. She asked if she was referring to discussions they have had about the case.

"Yes, Miss McCabe I'm asking about this case," Jackson said.

"Of course i speak to them all the time about the vicious harassment we've all been receiving," McCabe responded.

McCabe's daughter Allie previously testified about harassment the family has received, breaking down in tears on the stand.

On Tuesday, McCabe said "the facts of the case are not spoken about as much as the vicious harassment" they have faced.

Previous testimony by Jennifer McCabe

McCabe first took the stand Friday as a prosecution witness. She is the sister of Brian Albert's wife, Nicole Albert.

She described O'Keefe as an "amazing guy" and said she and Read were friends as well.

After O'Keefe did not return home by the early morning of January 29, 2022, Read went out to search for him along with McCabe and another woman, Kerry Roberts.

McCabe testified that when first responders arrived on Fairview Road, Read clearly repeated "I hit him, I hit him, I hit him."

Jennifer McCabe's Google search

A Google search is at the center of McCabe's testimony. She said that around 6 a.m. when O'Keefe's body was found, Read asked her to do an internet search.

"She grabbed my hands and she said, 'Google hypothermia, Google how long it takes to die in the cold,'" McCabe testified.

According to search data, McCabe made a spelling error, resulting in the search "Hos long to die in cold."

Defense attorneys claim McCabe is a key part in an alleged plot to frame Read. They say the search actually took place hours before O'Keefe's body was found.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read is a 45-year-old woman from Massachusetts whose murder case has gained national attention.

Read is charged with and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

