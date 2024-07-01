Juror describes what it was like to be involved in the Karen Read murder trial

Juror in Karen Read murder trial discusses mistrial, and what it was like in court

CANTON - One of the jurors in Karen Read's murder trial spoke out to WBZ about their experience on the case before it was declared a mistrial.

Juror #3, as she would like to be called, was an alternate juror. That means she sat through the entire trial, but did not participate in deliberations. She spoke with WBZ-TV shortly after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial.

Interview with a juror from the Karen Read trial

Question: How are you feeling?

Juror #3: "Exhausted. Disappointed. I was not in the room where it happens. It was a lot to sit in a quiet room for almost a week."

Question: Did the Commonwealth meet its burden?

Juror #3: "I approached this trial as if I was taking one of my graduate-level classes. I would get an A+ in note-taking. I believe the Commonwealth did not do their job to convince me beyond a reasonable doubt that Kared Read was guilty of the charges."

Question: What was the trial like?

Juror #3: "Tragic. Watching both families throughout the process was painful."

Question: Did Trooper Proctor's testimony influence your feelings on this case?

Juror #3: "Even if his testimony had not been included in this case, I still believe there would have not have been enough."

Question: What was this jury like?

Juror #3: "It was a lovely group of people. We did puzzles. We celebrated birthdays together."