Juror describes what it was like to be involved in the Karen Read murder trial
CANTON - One of the jurors in Karen Read's murder trial spoke out to WBZ about their experience on the case before it was declared a mistrial.
Juror #3, as she would like to be called, was an alternate juror. That means she sat through the entire trial, but did not participate in deliberations. She spoke with WBZ-TV shortly after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial.
Interview with a juror from the Karen Read trial
Question: How are you feeling?
Juror #3: "Exhausted. Disappointed. I was not in the room where it happens. It was a lot to sit in a quiet room for almost a week."
Question: Did the Commonwealth meet its burden?
Juror #3: "I approached this trial as if I was taking one of my graduate-level classes. I would get an A+ in note-taking. I believe the Commonwealth did not do their job to convince me beyond a reasonable doubt that Kared Read was guilty of the charges."
Question: What was the trial like?
Juror #3: "Tragic. Watching both families throughout the process was painful."
Question: Did Trooper Proctor's testimony influence your feelings on this case?
Juror #3: "Even if his testimony had not been included in this case, I still believe there would have not have been enough."
Question: What was this jury like?
Juror #3: "It was a lovely group of people. We did puzzles. We celebrated birthdays together."