Justin Turner says he suffered no fractures after taking pitch to face

BOSTON -- Justin Turner is feeling fortunate -- or at least as fortunate as a person can feel after getting hit in the face by a baseball.

The Red Sox' first baseman/DH was on the receiving end of a Matt Manning fastball on Monday in what was a frightening scene at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. But a day later, Turner sent out a tweet indicating that he was pleased to report that he had suffered no fractures and no missing teeth.

Turner also vowed to return to the field "as soon as possible."

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible! — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 7, 2023

The 38-year-old Turner is in his first camp with the Red Sox, after spending the last nine years with the Dodgers. Turner started the spring going 3-for-12 with one RBI at the plate.

After suffering the injury, Turner was taken to a hospital for evaluation, where he received 16 stitches.