Why do we crave junk food? Harvard psychiatrist explains what to do about it

BOSTON - A psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School helps explain why we crave junk food and what we can try to do about it.

In the Harvard Gazette, Dr. Uma Naidoo said that unlike our distant ancestors who lived primarily on fruits, berries, nuts, and seeds, we are surrounded by ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt and bad fats that tap into the pleasure centers in our brain. When we consume ice cream, chips, and soda, for example, we feel better in the short term which makes us want to eat them again and again. And food companies invest millions of dollars to make these foods look good and taste good to keep us coming back for more.

But in the long term, junk food damages the gut microbiome, increases inflammation, lowers mood, and increases anxiety. So for example, Dr. Naidoo said instead of reaching for the store-bought orange juice which has low nutritional value, eat a whole orange. The additional fiber will make you feel full and reduce your cravings. And if you feel a craving come on, drink a glass of water which can fool your brain into thinking you're full.