Boston hits 100 degrees during extreme heat wave as thunderstorms threaten July 4th fireworks forecast

We now officially have a record-breaking heat wave. Boston hit 100 degrees Thursday afternoon for the 29th time in its recorded history, setting a new daily high temperature record.

And we aren't done yet. We've got a real shot at the first back-to-back 100s in Boston in 82 years.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Friday weather

The forecast for Friday is nearly a carbon copy of Thursday. We will start the day with low temperatures very close to the average daily highs.

With a low temperature forecast of 80 degrees Friday morning, that would mean back-to-back records for the highest minimum temperatures in the city (Thursday's record low was 78 degrees).

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Afternoon highs on Friday are expected to range from 96 to 102 across much of southern New England (except the Cape and Islands). Feels-like temperatures will remain in the 100-110 range.

July 4th weather forecast

The heat eases just a bit on Saturday with highs generally in the mid 90s. There is a chance of some afternoon relief along the coastline in the form of a sea breeze.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

A cold front will push through the area Saturday evening with some scattered thunderstorm activity.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

As of this writing, it appears the highest risk of storms will be between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Obviously, this timing is not good for many fireworks celebrations. You should stay tuned to updated forecasts for more precise timing and track of the storms.

The heat wave will end on Sunday as highs drop back into the 80s. Even more dramatic will be the drop in humidity (dew points). You will notice a major change in air mass when you step outside on Sunday morning. Time to re-open the windows.