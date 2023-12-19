Julian Edelman weighs in on Bill Belichick's job status with Patriots

BOSTON -- When Julian Edelman announced his retirement in 2021, he did so by opening with a simple message: "Foxboro Forever."

Edelman spent his entire career with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP while finishing his career ranked second in franchise history in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. If anybody bleeds red, white and blue while holding a strong affinity for and loyalty to Bill Belichick, it would be Edelman.

So, with various reports speculating about Belichick potentially be working his final month in New England, Edelman is the ideal person to be asked to weigh in on what's going on with his former head coach.

"Right now, with the mayhem, what's going on with all this talk -- I don't know," Edelman told WBZ's Nick Giovanni. "Would it surprise me if he's there [in 2024]? No. Would it surprise me if he's gone? No."

While that's hardly a firm answer, Edelman did say he recalls hearing Belichick talk about when this day would eventually come.

"I mean this is the National Football League, OK? And I specifically remember one time when Bill was talking to the team, he goes, 'You know, there's gonna be a time where the media changes on me, and all of a sudden they're gonna want to cut my head off.' And this was when we were like in our heyday," Edelman said. "So, he's prepared for this, and he knows what's going on. But, you know, I believe he's compartmentalizing and trying to go out and just get wins."

Belichick's next chance for a win will come Sunday night in Denver, followed by a trip to Buffalo before finishing the season at home against the Jets. With the team at 3-11, it's likely too late for Belichick to significantly reverse the fortunes of this team. Edelman, though, believes that despite all of the outside speculation and discussion about his job status, Belichick is almost certainly going about his business as usual for as long as games remain on the schedule.