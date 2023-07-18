JuJu Smith-Schuster says he'll be ready for the start of Patriots training camp

FOXBORO -- JuJu Smith-Schuster spent mandatory minicamp managing a knee injury that he suffered last season. But New England's big free agent splash says he'll be ready when the Patriots begin training camp next week.

The veteran receiver told The Boston Globe that he plans to be on the field when the Patriots kick off training camp on July 26. That's great news for the Patriots, who are counting on Smith-Schuster to catch a lot of passes from Mac Jones during the 2023 season.

The Patriots signed the six-year veteran to a three-year contract in March. He joins a receiving corps of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton in New England, with rookies Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Ed Lee -- as well as 2021 seventh-round pick Tre Nixon -- set to battle for playing time in training camp.

Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, hauling in 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns over nine games in the regular season. He suffered the knee injury in Kansas City's win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, but returned to make seven receptions for 53 yards in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.