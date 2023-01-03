Watch CBS News
Local News

80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire was also robbed, beaten, DA says

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.

Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.

attleboro.jpg
Judith Henriques was found dead inside her house on Division Street on November 18, 2022.. WPRI-TV

There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.

judithhenriques.jpg
Judith Henriques. Family photo via WPRI-TV

Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.