NESN picks Judd Sirott to take over for Jack Edwards as Bruins play-by-play announcer

BOSTON -- Bruins fans will hear a new -- but familiar -- voice on television broadcasts this season. NESN has picked Judd Sirott as the new Bruins play-by-play man to take over for the retired Jack Edwards, the station announced Thursday.

Sirott is no stranger to the Bruins, spending the last seven seasons as the play-by-play man for B's radio broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He'll now make the move over to television where he'll team up with color analyst Andy Brickley, who is heading into his 24th season in that role.

"This job is unrivaled around the National Hockey League: an Original Six team, in a spectacular hockey market, in one of the premier cities in the country," Sirott said in a release on Thursday. "It's my honor to be NESN's new play-by-play announcer for the Boston Bruins. It will be a privilege to work with Andy Brickley and the NESN production crew, and I'm grateful to the Boston Bruins organization, NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub and many others, for this opportunity."

Sirott takes over for Edwards, a New England native retired in April after 19 seasons as the television voice of the Boston Bruins. Edwards congratulated Sirott on his new gig on Thursday.

"Congratulations to Judd Sirott, the new voice of the Boston Bruins on NESN," Edwards posted to X. "A seamless transition and a perfect fit! A good man, a good friend, and a guy who has left his thumbprints on every rung of the ladder. I'm happy! So should be all the members of the Bruins Tribe."

The Bruins will begin their preseason slate on Sept. 22, with Opening Night of their 2024-25 season on Oct. 8 in Florida against the Panthers.