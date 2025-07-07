Jrue Holiday's trade to Blazers becomes official, with no second-round picks coming to Celtics

What should we expect from the Celtics after roster was gutted in offseason?

What should we expect from the Celtics after roster was gutted in offseason?

Jrue Holiday's trade from the Boston Celtics to the Portland Trail Blazers is official, but there's a catch to the previously reported swap. It's just a player-for-player trade with no draft picks going back to Boston, it was revealed Monday.

The Celtics and the Blazers reportedly agreed to a trade back on June 23, with Boston landing Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks for sending Holiday to Portland. Those draft picks -- which were supposed to be a 2030 second-round pick from the Knicks and Portland's own 2031 second-round selection -- are no longer part of the deal due to concerns over Holiday's health.

Losing those two picks takes a little bit of the luster off Brad Stevens' return for Holiday, who helped the Celtics win a championship in 2024.

Concerns with Jrue Holiday's health?

Holiday, who turned 35 in June, played in 62 games for Boston last season as the team manager his minutes following a title run (plus a trip to the Olympics for Holiday) the previous summer. He also missed time with a number of small injuries, and a chunk of time after the NBA All-Star break with a "mallet finger" injury.

According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, concerns over Holiday's medicals caused the deal to be amended without the two second-round picks going back to Boston.

"According to the source, a recent review of Holiday's medicals revealed nothing substantial enough to warrant the trade being negated. However, there was enough there to lead the Blazers to slightly alter the terms of the deal," Fentress reported Monday. "Holiday, the source said, is considered to be healthy and will be working out this summer in preparation for the start of training camp near the end of September."

The Celtics traded Holiday to the Blazers -- plus veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks -- to shed salary and get under the second luxury tax apron heading into a 2025-26 season without Jayson Tatum. Holiday has three more years on his contract at $104.4 million, while the 26-year-old Simons has one year left at $27.7 million.

Stevens was applauded for landing a talented young scorer in Simons and two second-rounds picks for Holiday, but some of the praise will be taken back now that the Holiday return isn't as strong as it was two weeks ago. And with the Celtics back over the second apron, we'll see if Simons is even around when next season tips off.

Forever a Celtics Champion 🏆☘️



Thank you for everything, Jrue pic.twitter.com/xPytvjrp2R — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 7, 2025

Kristaps Porzingis trade to Hawks made official

As the Blazers officially announced the Holiday trade on Monday, the Hawks announced their acquisition of Porzingis as well. There are no surprises with that deal, with the trade remaining a three-teamer between Atlanta, Boston, and Brooklyn, with forward Georges Niang and a 2031 second-round draft pick going to the Celtics.

"We are so thankful for KP and Jrue and the time we had together in Boston," Stevens said in a release Monday. "They were great Celtics whose impact on our organization went well beyond the court. They were integral parts of two great teams, including one which brought us all a new banner. Their impact on this organization will last a long time, and we look forward to celebrating them when they return to the Garden this season."

Stevens also expressed excitement for what both Simons and Niang could bring to Boston.

"Anfernee is a really good young player who has continuously improved in his seven years in the NBA. Georges is no stranger to Boston and has continuously been a winning player over the course of his career. We are excited to add both of them to the team," said Stevens.