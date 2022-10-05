Jonnu Smith reportedly week-to-week with low-ankle sprain

FOXBORO -- Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith had to leave last weekend's loss to the Packers, and he may miss some time with what has been diagnosed as a low-ankle sprain.

Smith is considered week-to-week with the injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He was hurt midway through the second quarter in Green Bay when Packers linebacker Rashan Gary fell on Smith's right ankle while he blocked for Patriots running back Damien Harris.

Over the first four games, Smith had seven receptions on 11 targets for just 58 yards.

The injury to Smith leaves New England with only Hunter Henry on its tight end depth chart. Practice-squader Matt Sokol, who caught four passes for 24 yards in the preseason, could be in line for a promotion this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey has also been lining up as a blocking tight end for New England. He has two receptions for 20 yards on the season.