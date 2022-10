Sports Final: Burton & Fauria on Zappe's Day, Patriots' D vs. Packers Steve Burton and Christian Fauria break down Sunday's overtime loss by the Patriots in Green Bay. Rookie Bailey Zappe has to take over at QB after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury, and the New England defense kept Aaron Rodgers in check for much of the game. What will the Patriots do now at quarterback? Burton and Fauria have plenty to discuss from Week 4!