A motivated Jonnu Smith reflects on his career on 27th birthday: "Haven't made it to top level of anything"

BOSTON -- The Patriots are in Nevada for some joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders. For tight end Jonnu Smith, it means he gets to spend his birthday in Sin City.

Smith turns 27 on Monday, but the celebration that will come later tonight is not his focus. This is, after all, a business trip for the Patriots, and the team is locked into getting ready for the 2022 NFL season.

Smith wasn't even sure if there would be any cake come Monday evening. His mind really is elsewhere.

"I've never heard of anyone getting their own birthday cake. That would be a depressing birthday," he joked with reporters at the Raiders' practice facilities in Henderson, Nevada. (He did say that he'll be attending a show with teammates, so at least there is something on the docket for the birthday boy.)

The Patriots kicked off their week in Nevada with a solo practice on Monday, before they'll join the Raiders for sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The week will culminate with New England's final game of the preseason on Friday night.

Smith is looking to bounce back after a rough first season in New England. He broke out for the Titans in 2020 and earned a four-year, $50 million contract from the Patriots last offseason. But he was targeted just 48 times last season, hauling in 28 receptions for 294 yards and one touchdown.

He's now heading into a new season and, on a personal level, he's gearing up for another trip around the sun. Asked about turning 27, Smith would only say that he is grateful and blessed for everything he's had in his life.

But there's one thing that Smith made clear heading into his sixth NFL season: He is not satisfied with what he has accomplished so far. He's focused more on what he hasn't accomplished in his career, and how he'll go about changing that.

"What has kept me grounded and motivated is the mindset of never arriving. I haven't made it to the top level of anything," he said. "I think that's the mindset that all the great ones have had. Just continuing to fill those voids that is missing in my game has kept me pushing going into year six."

