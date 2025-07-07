9-year-old boy dies after swimming at Dartmouth, Massachusetts beach

A 9-year-old boy from Rhode Island died on Sunday after swimming at Jones Beach in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced the boy's death on Monday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the beach, which is located on John Street in Dartmouth.

Witnesses said the boy was swimming and made it back to the beach under his own power.

When he got back to the beach, the boy started to "experience medical distress," Quinn said.

Bystanders at the beach performed CPR and called 911. An ambulance arrived and rushed the boy to St. Luke's Hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

The boy has only been identified as a 9-year-old from Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The Bristol County District Attorney said the boy's death is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

No additional details are currently available.

Dartmouth is located in southeastern Massachusetts, about 62 miles from Boston and 38 miles from Providence, Rhode Island. Dartmouth has a population of about 33,000 people.

Jones Beach is on the western side of Clarks Cove and is described as a family-friendly beach off of Buzzards Bay. In addition to swimming, there is a playground, softball field, picnic tables and bathhouse.

According to the Town of Dartmouth website, lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on the beach. Signs in the area on Sunday warned people to swim at their own risk because there was no lifeguard on duty.