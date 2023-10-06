Jonathan Jones reportedly expected to return to Patriots' secondary in Week 5

FOXBORO -- The Patriots defense was hit with two massive injuries last week in Dallas, with star pass rusher Matthew Judon and rookie sensation Christian Gonzalez both suffering what are likely season-ending injuries. At least there are a few reinforcements on the way in the New England secondary.

The Patriots' trade for J.C. Jackson was made official on Thursday and the corner partook in his first practice with his new (old) team later in the afternoon. Jackson will likely suit up for the Pats -- going from No. 27 in his first stint to No. 29 this time around -- Sunday when New England hosts the New Orleans Saints.

It will be nice to have that familiar face back in the secondary, but the Patriots should also get corner Jonathan Jones back in action as well. Jones, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, told MassLive's Mark Daniels that he is looking to make his return on Sunday. The veteran felt an added sense of urgency after Gonzalez went down last Sunday.

"Yeah, that's when the urgency picked up even more for me – if that's even possible," said Jones. "Just to see (Gonzalez) go down and know we were thin already at corner, it was tough to see."

In addition to Jonathan Jones being sidelined, the Patriots have also been without Jack Jones (on IR with a hamstring injury) and Marcus Jones (on IR with a shoulder injury). After Gonzalez was lost on Sunday, the Patriots had to rely on Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade as their top corners against Dallas.

We'll see what Jackson has to offer after he struggled mightily in Los Angeles after getting a massive contract from the Chargers two offseasons ago. He at least knows the New England defense, and in theory, he should be better than what the Patriots threw out there last Sunday after Gonzalez got hurt.

But getting Jones back will be even bigger for a secondary that is now looking for both leadership and playmaking. He had his best season as New England's top cornerback last season, and will look to replicate that success the rest of the way as New England attempts to navigate an injury-riddled season at some key spots on defense.