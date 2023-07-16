Keller @ Large: House Speaker Mariano on teachers' right to strike and taxes

BOSTON - WBZ TV political analyst Jon Keller sat down with House Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy) to discuss his thoughts on whether teachers should have the right to strike. A bill authorizing this was filed on behalf of teachers earlier this year.

Mariano, a former teacher and school committee member himself, said he disagrees with it.

"It's a very, very strange situation. Most of us who are in the profession of being a teacher are there because of the kids and it gets ugly when you start to lose sight of why you're there," said Mariano. "And I've been fortunate I was in a community that rewarded its teachers well and took good care of our needs."

Mariano suggested other methods be used to help teachers, such as arbitration. He also said seeing kids struggle to catch up after being out of school during the pandemic is a reminder that they belong in the classroom.

Part 2: Keller @ Large





Mariano also spoke about his relationship with Senate President Karen Spilka and why he doesn't think there's a rift between them because they've worked on legislation together.