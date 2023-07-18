Jon Davine named next Massachusetts state fire marshal

BOSTON – Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine has been named the next Massachusetts state fire marshal.

Davine has served as fire chief in Northampton since 2020. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has about 25 years of firefighting experience.

He was selected by the Fire Service Commission, which is made up of eight members.

New Massachusetts Fire Marshal Jon Davine. Mass. Executive Office of Public Safety and Security

Davine will take over for outgoing Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, who held the role since 2016.

"As a firefighter and a chief, I recognize and value the resources and support that the Department of Fire Services provides to Massachusetts fire departments every day," Davine said in a statement. "I'm honored by the trust that the Fire Service Commission has placed in me to lead this vital agency and the dedicated staff across all its divisions, who have given so much to the fire service and the Commonwealth."