Patriots have Jon Bon Jovi ring bell atop lighthouse with Chiefs, Taylor Swift in town

FOXBORO -- Taylor Swift is indeed at Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs clash at Gillette Stadium. But it was a favorite Jersey rocker who stole attention from the global superstar ahead of the game.

Jon Bon Jovi got a huge ovation from Patriots fans ahead of the game as he served as Week 15's "Keeper of the Light," ringing the bell atop the lighthouse to get New England fans fired up for the game.

.@jonbonjovi is your Week 15 Keeper of the Light ‼️ pic.twitter.com/pLW2XJ6Ken — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 17, 2023

Not a bad counter to Swift, who is in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Before heading to the top of the lighthouse, Bon Jovi spent a good amount of time on the field with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Sunday. The rocker is good friends with both Kraft and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and has attended training camp in Foxboro and sat in Kraft's box on a number of occasions.

One of his most famous visits was during the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and the Jaguars in 2018, when Bon Jovi led a stadium-wide singalong of "Livin' On A Prayer" during the New England victory.

We'll see if there are any other Jovi-themed singalongs to drown out any over-excited Swifties in attendance on Sunday afternoon.