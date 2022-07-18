Watch CBS News
Local News

Walpole hiker rescued from White Mountains by New Hampshire National Guard helicopter

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WALPOLE - An experienced hiker from Walpole was rescued in New Hampshire over the weekend by an Army National Guard helicopter.

The hiker, 60-year-old John Swindlehurst, was with a group Sunday afternoon when he had what was described only as a "medical emergency" on the summit of Mount Pierce in the White Mountains.

Conservation Officers were called in along with volunteers from the Appalachian Mountain Club to help Swindlehurst. They determined a helicopter was the best way to get him to a hospital so the New Hampshire Army National Guard was brought in.

A Blackhawk helicopter landed on the summit and took Swindlehurst to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment. There's still no word on his condition.

In a statement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Swindlehurst was "extremely prepared."

"He had purchased a Hikesafe Card, had all of essential gear required for a summer day hike and had previously hiked nearly half of New Hampshire's 4000 foot peaks," the agency said.

"This incident serves as a reminder to always hike with a companion or group when recreating in the mountains. Medical emergencies can happen regardless of whether you are prepared and have a plan. Having another person to rely on and work with in the event of emergency can make all the difference." 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 10:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.