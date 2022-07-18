Walpole hiker rescued from White Mountains by New Hampshire National Guard helicopter

WALPOLE - An experienced hiker from Walpole was rescued in New Hampshire over the weekend by an Army National Guard helicopter.

The hiker, 60-year-old John Swindlehurst, was with a group Sunday afternoon when he had what was described only as a "medical emergency" on the summit of Mount Pierce in the White Mountains.

Conservation Officers were called in along with volunteers from the Appalachian Mountain Club to help Swindlehurst. They determined a helicopter was the best way to get him to a hospital so the New Hampshire Army National Guard was brought in.

A Blackhawk helicopter landed on the summit and took Swindlehurst to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment. There's still no word on his condition.

In a statement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Swindlehurst was "extremely prepared."

"He had purchased a Hikesafe Card, had all of essential gear required for a summer day hike and had previously hiked nearly half of New Hampshire's 4000 foot peaks," the agency said.

"This incident serves as a reminder to always hike with a companion or group when recreating in the mountains. Medical emergencies can happen regardless of whether you are prepared and have a plan. Having another person to rely on and work with in the event of emergency can make all the difference."