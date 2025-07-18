House built by John Hancock now for sale in downtown Boston

A Boston home built by founding father John Hancock is now on the market.

The house, known as the Ebenezer Hancock House, is located at 10 Marshall St. It was built back in 1767 by Hancock, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the first governor of Massachusetts. It's the only house from that era that still remains standing in downtown Boston.

Has original 18th century features

The Georgian-style home still has its original hearth and some original beams along the ceiling. It also has plenty of natural light, as it was designed for a time before artificial lighting was invented.

The listing price for the landmark is unknown but it's been assessed at $1.65 million.

According to real estate broker David Killen, it's the last known property associated with Hancock in Boston.

"He was accused of smuggling for not paying taxes on a load of Madeira wine," said Killen. "And I like to think about John Hancock and his brother warming themselves by this hearth, drinking unbonded liquor and kind of mapping out what the American Revolution might look like."

This is the first time in generations the Ebenezer Hancock House has been listed for sale.

Who was John Hancock?

Born in 1737, Hancock worked as a merchant and was the president of the Continental Congress when the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776. He was the first governor of Massachusetts, serving from 1780 to 1785 and again from 1787 to 1793. He died in 1793 and is buried at Granary Burial Ground in downtown Boston.