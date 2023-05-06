John Cyrus, 70, graduates from the University of Maine after 52 years of delays

John Cyrus, 70, graduates from the University of Maine after 52 years of setbacks

John Cyrus, 70, graduates from the University of Maine after 52 years of setbacks

John Cyrus, 70, graduates from the University of Maine after 52 years of setbacks

ORNO — Today's commencement at the University of Maine was a big day for its seniors, but for one graduate it was a 52-year journey to get to the graduation stage.

John Cyrus, 70, was supposed to attend Rutgers University in 1971 but after being injured in a car crash, his plans changed.

When he recovered from his injuries and had the chance to go to school, he was drafted for the Vietnam War, altering his college plans once more.

Then, we he got back in 1976, Cyrus was nine credits away from graduating but a lab accident and an illness stopped him short of getting his degree once again.

After he retired in 2012, he realized he needed something to fill his free time. So Cyrus chose to go back to school and finally get his degree.

Today, Cyrus received his degree in Microbiology and he has some advice for his fellow graduates.

"Find the time, make the time," said Cyrus during the ceremony. "Work and stuff is always there, just to be able to go out and enjoy life, enjoy the world around you, experience some of the beauty. Go out there and live."

However, he's not quite done with his time in higher education yet. Cyrus has been accepted into the University of Maine's graduate program and hopes to earn his Ph.D. by the time he turns 75.