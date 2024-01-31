Joe Mazzulla explains the odd exchanges between Celtics coaches and Buddy Hield on Tuesday night

BOSTON -- There was something strange going on between Buddy Hield and Celtics coaches on Tuesday night. Luckily, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla explained it all after the C's 129-124 win at TD Garden.

Sort of. It involved Mazzulla interacting with The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, which is always an adventure given their often frosty and slightly combative relationship. But Mazzulla did clear the air as to why his bench coaches were jawing with the Pacers swingman early in the game.

After the Pacers called a timeout in the first quarter, Hield got the ball and fired up a shot at Boston's basket. When Hield tried to do it again, Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell channeled his inner-Kevin Garnett and ran onto the court in an attempt to block it, according to Washburn. (Garnett famously tried to block any shot an opponent put up after a whistle to get inside their head.)

Then it happened again later in the first half, which led to Hield and the Boston staff exchanging some words on the court.

Hield just took another shot at the #Celtics basket and exchanged words with multiple members of the BOS coaching staff. https://t.co/tJGetP4Wp3 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 31, 2024

It was an odd sight, and Washburn asked Mazzulla about the "proper etiquette" when it comes to an opposing player shooting at the other team's hoop during a stoppage in action.

Things promptly got even odder.

"Etiquette? It's not a country club," Mazzulla said. "The rule is we're supposed to go block it. That's the rule. That's the etiquette. We're supposed to block shots when the other team shoots at our basket. That's the rule."

Mazzulla said that Hield was "form shooting" at one point, and had Hield fired up another shot, the former college guard would have been ready.

"I would have blocked it myself, but he didn't shoot it," Mazzulla said confidently.

Tuesday night was the fifth time that the Celtics and the Pacers have played this season, so both teams are likely sick of seeing the other. At one point in the game, Kristaps Porzingis struck a pose after dunking on Indy big man Myles Turner.

But Mazzulla was adamant that there is no bad blood between the Celtics and Hield.

"It was great-natured," he said. "Buddy Hield is a great guy. He's a great-natured guy."

Boston won three of the five regular season meetings against Indiana, though the Pacers won their In-Season Tournament matchup in early December to knock the Celtics out of the competition.

While Tuesday night was the final time that the Celtics and the Pacers are scheduled to play, things could get really interesting -- or odd -- if the two teams meet again in the postseason.