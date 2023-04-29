Joe Casey, long-time Masconomet cross-country coach, retires after 48 years

IPSWICH — Retiring Masconomet Regional School legendary Girls cross-country coach, 81-year-old Joe Casey, says he's grateful for the lives he's impacted during his run leading the team.

The legendary coach has been leading the Masco cross-country team for 48 years. During that time, he had only two losing seasons and helped launch the girls' cross-country program in 1974. He is the first and only coach the girls' team has ever known.

Over the weekend dozens of his former players returned to say thanks for a special retirement party.

"To be able to teach them in the classroom and coach them on the athletic field and to have a moment like this I was like wow I never saw this coming," he said.

Surrounded by family and former and current athletes, Casey was reminded of his amazing and effective coaching techniques and the many ways he made each of these students feel special, encouraged, and loved.

Lori Hart was a captain on the original team, where there were only five female runners.

"He just was such a force to be reckoned with," Hart said.

In 2016, Casey was inducted into the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Today he enjoyed the memories of his past runners who showered him with gifts, hugs and precious memories.

"We know him as dad, but it's quite astonishing the among of lives he's impacted over his career. He's got four boys and no daughters," his son Joe Casey Jr. said.

For all his years Casey had a unique high standard when it comes to coaching his student-athletes. Now many of them have fallen in his steps and become coaches themselves.

"I followed right in his footsteps which is the ultimate compliment I can give him," Casey Jr. said.

Amy Manson now works for an organization that trains coaches around the country on how to be a meaningful mentor in a child's life.

"If every coach can be like Mr. Casey and change kids' lives then I want to work with that organization," Manson said.

From poems, to speeches to iconic cigars, here's to you coach who's leaving an indelible footprint not only on the school but more importantly on the hearts of the student-athletes he coached.

"I wanted them to get the all-around picture as far as what life is all about," said Casey Sr. "As far as doing this thing, helping people, being part of the community."