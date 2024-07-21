Elizabeth Warren says Biden decision to drop out gives Democrats "our best shot" at winning presidential race

Who could be Kamala Harris' running mate? Who could be Kamala Harris' running mate? 08:51

BOSTON - President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race Sunday and quickly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris came as welcome news to both Massachusetts senators.

Elizabeth Warren endorses Kamala Harris

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Biden's "selfless decision today gives us our best shot at doing it again in 2024."

"Joe Biden willingly stepped aside in order to protect our democracy. President Biden's selfless action is a profound gift to the people of the United States - and it's on all of us not to waste it," Warren said in a statement on social media.

"I endorse Kamala Harris for President. She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion. As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris on Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Warren and Harris both ran again Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Ed Markey endorses Kamala Harris

Senator Ed Markey also endorsed Harris quickly, saying she is "battle-tested and ready to serve."

"She will galvanize voters and make history on Election Day. All in for Kamala," Markey said in a brief statement Sunday.

On Biden's decision, Markey said he is "forever grateful for his service and friendship."

No sitting American president has dropped out of a presidential election so late in the campaign until Biden's decision Sunday.

The Democratic National Convention begins August 19 in Chicago.