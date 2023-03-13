Report: Jimmy Garoppolo reuniting with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas

Sports Final: Patriots have to explore all options at wide receiver

Sports Final: Patriots have to explore all options at wide receiver

Sports Final: Patriots have to explore all options at wide receiver

BOSTON -- Josh McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo are reuniting.

The free-agent quarterback is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, as first reported by Mike Garafolo.

The #Raiders are closing in on a deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources say. After six seasons and a Super Bowl appearance with the #49ers, Jimmy G is on his way to Vegas, the site of this season’s Super Bowl, to reunite with Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/R4dSLyj5SX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the details of the deal, with Garoppolo getting $34 million guaranteed in a three-year deal worth as much as $67.5 million.

Comp update: Raiders are giving former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels was of course the offensive coordinator in New England when Garoppolo served as Tom Brady's backup from 2014-17, Garoppolo's first four seasons in the league.

The 31-year-old Garoppolo has played for the 49ers since the end of the 2017 season, going 38-17 in his 55 starts with a 67.6 percent completion rate, an 8.3 yards-per-attempt average, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.

The Raiders moved on from Derek Carr after last season, and though they were rumored to have waded into the Aaron Rodgers water, it appears as though they're moving ahead with Garoppolo as their top QB.