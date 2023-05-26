Jimmy Butler: Heat will win Game 6 over the Celtics

Boston Celtics take one more step toward historic comeback

Boston Celtics take one more step toward historic comeback

BOSTON -- The Miami Heat have lost two straight games. Jimmy Butler remains unworried.

Butler was a game-worst minus-24 during his 34 minutes on the floor in Miami's 110-97 loss in Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston. He had just 14 points with five rebounds and five assists, failing to make much of a mark on a game where the Heat were never a threat to win.

Butler, though, doesn't believe that will create any issue with the Heat winning Game 6 -- and the series -- on Saturday night.

"We're always going to stay positive knowing that we can and we will win this series," Butler said after Game 5. "We'll just have to close it out at home."

In case that confidence wasn't clear, Butler later repeated himself.

"Like I always say, it's gonna be all smiles," Butler said. "We're gonna keep it very, very, very consistent knowing that we are going to win the next game."

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was also asked to gauge the temperature of the locker room after a second straight loss. Spoelstra stopped the question before it could even be completed.

"No -- who cares about mood? Like, we have a gnarly group," Spoelstra said. "So I think so much of that is overrated."

Game 6 will take place Saturday night in Miami. If the Heat win, they're on to the NBA Finals. If they don't, it may be harder for Butler to share such extreme positivity after a third straight loss.