Jimmy Buffett was "incredible American poet and soul," Zac Brown says during tribute at NH show

GILFORD, N.H. – Zac Brown Band paid tribute to Jimmy Buffett during their shows in New Hampshire following the legendary singer's death from Merkel cell cancer on Friday.

During Saturday and Sunday performances at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Zac Brown Band performed Buffett's "Margaritaville."

About halfway through the song, lead singer Zac Brown told the crowd in attendance on Saturday about the experience of filming a Country Music Television "Crossroads" concert with Buffett.

"On there he said he'd pass the torch on to us. It was one of the greatest honors of my life. We will mourn him and we will celebrate one of the most incredible lives of any artist that I've ever seen," Brown told the crowd, calling Buffett "such an incredible American poet and soul."

Buffett, who died at 76 years old, battled skin cancer for years before his death. 

