Bruins head coach and former Maine player Jim Montgomery offers condolences to Lewiston shooting victims

BOSTON -- The Bruins are back home Thursday night after a four-game road trip. But head coach Jim Montgomery's mind was not on hockey Thursday morning.

Montgomery's mind and heart were with the state of Maine and the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

"I want to start out by recognizing the horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine yesterday," Montgomery said to begin his Thursday morning press conference. "The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.

"I spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine. I know how great the culture is in that state and I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everyone that's impacted." -- Coach Montgomery pic.twitter.com/9n0WF14y9a — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

"I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine and I know how great the culture is in that state. And I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that's impacted," he added.

Montgomery was a star player at the University of Maine during his collegiate days, and was captain in 1993 when the Black Bears won a national championship.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston," the Bruins posted on X Thursday morning. "Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those affected by this tragedy."

The Boston Bruins Foundation announced that it has created a fund and pledged a minimum of $100,000 to those affected by the events in Lewiston. Players from both the Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks (Thursday night's opponent) will also be auctioning off player-signed sticks wrapped with blue tape, representing the state of Maine.

The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft and the Boston Celtics also posted statements on X regarding the tragedy in Lewiston.

"The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning. My heart goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss," Kraft's statement read. "Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies."