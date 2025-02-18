JFK Library in Boston closed until further notice due to Trump executive order

The JFK Library in Boston is closed indefinitely due to an executive order by President Trump, a spokesman from the JFK Library Foundation said.

WBZ-TV has learned the Kennedy Library got a call from the National Archives Tuesday morning, informing them all probationary employees were being laid off effective immediately.

The library closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. "Due to an Executive Order concerning a 'reduction in force (RIF),' the JFK Library and Museum will be closed to the public until further notice," a sign posted on the door of the library said.

The National Archives and Records Administration has not responded to requests for comment.

The employees have all worked at the library less than a year.

Joe Kennedy III on JFK Library closure

Former Congressman Joe Kennedy III said this impacts about a half dozen positions, all of which are critical to daily operations.

"I would like to think that it was not a deliberate target at the Kennedy Library, but I think what we've seen is that there is not exactly a whole lot of thought given to what are the consequences of these actions," Kennedy said in an interview with WBZ-TV's Jon Keller.

"So, the idea that somehow targeting libraries is going to be the right way to balance the budget or address efficiencies across government," Kennedy said. "Folks when we start shutting down libraries in the name of government efficiency, we have got a problem."

Members of the public who were in the library Tuesday had to be escorted out and then the doors were locked. Visitors told WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt the staff appeared to be in shock.

President Donald Trump last week ordered government agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees in a move that could affect hundreds of thousands of workers. The president has said that the federal workforce is "bloated" and filled with "people that are unnecessary."

Established in 1979, the JFK Library at Dorchester's Columbia Point is open seven days a week for most of the year. The library's website says it receives "an annual federal appropriation for building maintenance and a portion of its personnel costs" from Congress, but the majority of its budget is generated by admission fees and donations.